Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Phoenix police: Man's decomposing body found at worksite

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 01:35:11-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say the decomposing body of a man has been found at a worksite near the downtown area.

They say construction workers discovered the body around 8:30 a.m. Monday while doing demolition work on an unoccupied house.

Police say the workers uncovered the body, which was in a decomposed state.

Given the placement of the body, police believe foul play was involved in the man's death and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police didn't immediately provide any additional information about the case.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!