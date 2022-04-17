Watch
Phoenix police investigate shooting death of 23-year-old man

Posted at 9:05 AM, Apr 17, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say they are investigating a homicide involving the shooting of a 23-year-old man in Phoenix.

They say officers responded to calls about a shooting around 5 p.m. Friday. Police say Andrew Austin was found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

They say Austin was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say detectives are trying to determine what led to the fatal shooting.

No word yet about any possible suspect in the case.
