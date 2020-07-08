Phoenix police chief asks for FBI review of fatal shooting

Menu

Posted at 9:49 PM, Jul 07, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police chief is asking the FBI to investigate a man's shooting death at the hands of officers.

Chief Jeri Williams announced Tuesday that she is requesting the agency conduct an independent probe to see if 28-year-old James ``"Jay" Garcia's civil rights were violated during the July 4 shooting.

Authorities say officers were called to a home Saturday afternoon in Phoenix's Maryvale neighborhood about a suspect in an attempted stabbing targeting the victim again.

Officers spoke with Garcia, who was sitting in a parked car on the driveway.

Police say officers were forced to shoot after Garcia pointed a handgun at them.

