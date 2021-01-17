Phoenix police: 1 man dead, 11 injured in separate shootings

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say one person is dead and 11 others injured in two separate shootings.

They say officers responded to one scene about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police say one person was declared dead at an after-hours dance hall and six other victims were located and transported to hospitals by Phoenix Fire Department crews.

Two hours earlier, police say five men were shot and wounded at a Phoenix strip mall.

Three were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and two other men were already admitted.

Police say preliminary information indicates the five men were in a fight and exchanged gunfire.

It's unclear if the two shooting incidents are related but the scenes were nearly 14 miles apart.