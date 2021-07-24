Watch
Phoenix officer arrested for assaulting handcuffed man

Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 24, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer was arrested for allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man after prosecutors reviewed footage from his body-worn camera.

Police said late Friday that 23-year-old officer Conner Orth-Smith has resigned.

Authorities announced the arrest a week after Orth-Smith responded to hospital security guards who called for help with a man who refused to leave the property.

The man was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer.

Authorities say that days later, a prosecutor reviewing the footage flagged excessive use of force by the arresting officer.

Neither police nor prosecutors have released the body camera footage.

