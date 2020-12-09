Phoenix mom accused of hitting son, throwing knife at him

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting her 8-year-old son with a hanger and throwing a knife at him.

They say 25-year-old Henrietta Tapaha was taken into custody on suspicion of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of the minor.

Police say a witness reported seeing Tapaha's son running down a street without shoes and crying last Saturday.

Authorities say the boy told police he was scared because his mother had hit him with a hanger, punched him in the face and threw a knife at him.

Tapaha told police she had been drinking and did hit the boy with a hanger but denied throwing a knife at him and did not recall punching him.

She remains jailed on a $15,000 bond.