Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Phoenix mom accused of hitting son, throwing knife at him

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 10:33 PM, Dec 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-09 00:33:46-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting her 8-year-old son with a hanger and throwing a knife at him.

They say 25-year-old Henrietta Tapaha was taken into custody on suspicion of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of the minor.

Police say a witness reported seeing Tapaha's son running down a street without shoes and crying last Saturday.

Authorities say the boy told police he was scared because his mother had hit him with a hanger, punched him in the face and threw a knife at him.

Tapaha told police she had been drinking and did hit the boy with a hanger but denied throwing a knife at him and did not recall punching him.

She remains jailed on a $15,000 bond.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7