Phoenix mayor allegedly threatened; Given extra protection

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has been provided extra protection after allegedly being threatened by a member of the city's police department.

A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by Gallego's office said "the mayor's office is aware of a credible threat made by a member of the Phoenix Police Department to harm the mayor. We are also aware an investigation is underway. Additional police protection has been provided to the mayor."

Gallego spokeswoman Jeanine L'Ecuyer says the mayor's office doesn't have any additional details to release at this time.

A call to Phoenix police for comment wasn't immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Gallego has been Phoenix's mayor since March 2019 and is up for reelection next month.