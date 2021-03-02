Menu

Phoenix man reports break-in, gets arrested on drug charges

Posted at 11:24 PM, Mar 01, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a Phoenix man who called to report a possible break-in at his apartment wound up getting arrested instead.

They say while officers were searching the home of 42-year-old John Harbinson for the alleged burglar Sunday evening, they found a large stash of drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

According to court documents, police reported finding 6,000 Fentanyl pills, 392 grams of methamphetamine, needles, digital scales, a handgun and more than $4,600.

Police say Harbison was arrested and is facing several felony drug charges.

