Phoenix man accused of kidnapping 2 nieces in car, killing 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona state troopers say a 13-year-old Phoenix girl is dead and another was critically hurt after they were kidnapped by their uncle.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Friday that 27-year-old Carlos Eduardo Mora has been booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and theft of means of transportation.

Authorities received a call Wednesday about an injured person off U.S. 60 near Wickenburg.

Troopers found the 13-year-old as well as a 12-year-old girl.

Firefighters pronounced the older girl dead.

The other was flown to a Phoenix hospital and remains in extremely critical condition.

Troopers located Mora at a nearby gas station.