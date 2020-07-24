Menu

Phoenix man accused of kidnapping 2 nieces in car, killing 1

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-24 16:53:16-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona state troopers say a 13-year-old Phoenix girl is dead and another was critically hurt after they were kidnapped by their uncle.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Friday that 27-year-old Carlos Eduardo Mora has been booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and theft of means of transportation.

Authorities received a call Wednesday about an injured person off U.S. 60 near Wickenburg.

Troopers found the 13-year-old as well as a 12-year-old girl.

Firefighters pronounced the older girl dead.

The other was flown to a Phoenix hospital and remains in extremely critical condition.

Troopers located Mora at a nearby gas station.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

