Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Phoenix man accused of drug use while 7-year-old son in car

items.[0].image.alt
police_lights_generic_20120220080350_640_480_1394070272795_3306811_ver1.0_640_480_1513696765711_74570530_ver1.0_640_480.JPG
Posted at 3:37 PM, Oct 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-12 18:37:38-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested for allegedly smoking drugs in his car with his young son in the backseat.

They say 31-year-old Daniel Pitzer was booked into jail Saturday on suspicion of drug use and child abuse.

It was unclear Monday if Pitzer has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police say Pitzer was found unresponsive inside his vehicle in a parking lot and his 7-year-old son was yelling and screaming.

Phoenix TV station KPHO reported that city fire department paramedics administered two doses of Narcan to revive Pitzer.

According to court documents, a lighter and piece of tin foil with a blue pill fell on the floor when Pitzer was removed from the vehicle.

Pitzer's son was turned over to a family member on the scene.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.