Phoenix homeowners digging in backyard find bag full of guns

Phoenix Police Department
Posted at 3:42 PM, Feb 23, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say some homeowners in southwest Phoenix who were digging a hole for a tree in their backyard have found a duffel bag full of rusted rifles and handguns.

They say the homeowners were digging in the corner of their fenced backyard Sunday when their shovels hit something in the dirt.

After finding the bag, they called police and handed over the weapons.

Police said Tuesday that they are investigating to see if the guns were used in any crimes.

They say there's no information yet on how long the weapons might have been buried.

