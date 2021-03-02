Menu

Phoenix dismantles Squaw Peak, Robert E. Lee street signs

Posted at 9:37 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 23:37:23-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Phoenix officially installed new signs for two streets whose names have long been considered offensive.

Mayor Kate Gallego watched Monday morning as workers erected a new sign for Piestewa Peak Drive, formerly Squaw Peak Drive.

Historically, "Squaw" is a slur used to describe Native American women.

Piestewa honors fallen Native American soldier Lori Piestewa.

Officials also unveiled signage for Desert Cactus Street, formerly Robert E. Lee Street.

Critics say having a street named for the Confederate general glorifies the pro-slavery Confederacy.

The issue gained momentum last year with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

