Phoenix College alumni members donate student holiday meals

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Phoenix College student volunteers Peniella Irakoze, left, and Edgar Gonzales, right, help load up donated Thanksgiving meals into vehicles of needy Phoenix College students at the campus Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Phoenix. The meals were donated by the Phoenix College Alumni Association. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 4:14 PM, Nov 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-24 18:14:39-05

PHOENIX (AP) — With their annual Thanksgiving meal for disadvantaged students cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, alumni from one local community college held a food distribution drive-through Tuesday so people could cook a holiday dinner at home.

Students in 100 vehicles who signed up beforehand lined up in the Phoenix College parking lot.

Masked staff and volunteers placed in the trunk or backseat of each vehicle a bag with turkey, mashed potatoes, pie and other fixings.

It's an example of how traditional meals for the disadvantaged have been revised this year to prevent spread of the virus.

