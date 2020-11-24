Phoenix College alumni members donate student holiday meals

PHOENIX (AP) — With their annual Thanksgiving meal for disadvantaged students cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, alumni from one local community college held a food distribution drive-through Tuesday so people could cook a holiday dinner at home.

Students in 100 vehicles who signed up beforehand lined up in the Phoenix College parking lot.

Masked staff and volunteers placed in the trunk or backseat of each vehicle a bag with turkey, mashed potatoes, pie and other fixings.

It's an example of how traditional meals for the disadvantaged have been revised this year to prevent spread of the virus.