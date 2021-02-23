Menu

Phoenix-area man accused of kidnapping his baby son has died

Posted at 8:33 PM, Feb 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-22 22:33:27-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix-area man accused of kidnapping his baby son in a custodial dispute that led to the death of the child's mother has died from injuries suffered in a suicide attempt.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that 30-year-old Eric Maes died last Friday.

The county Attorney's Office had said Maes was "medically incapacitated" after a suicide attempt in jail on Feb. 13.

Maes' family requested prosecutors dismiss first-degree murder and kidnapping charges against him so they would have the ability to make a medical decision on his behalf.

That was approved by a county Superior Court judge.

