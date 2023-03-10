Phoenix-area couple goes viral for funny gender reveal 'cat-astrophe'

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area couple got quite the surprise at their recent gender reveal — and it had nothing to do with the fact that Britteny and Omar Hernandez are having a baby girl. In fact, it was all about who decided to photo-bomb the occasion!

The couple's rescue cat, Mr. Kitty, decided to plop down in front of an iPhone camera that was on the ground. The couple didn't realize it until after they released their streamers and saw the video back.

The video instantly became a hit with family and friends and is now getting a lot of attention online.

"I hope everyone gets just a little bit of that joy and happiness and laughter because we need that right now... we all need that right now," explains Britteny.

Here's the good news - there was a separate camera rolling from a different angle that did not include Mr. Kitty, but believe it or not, Britteny and Omar say this version of the video is now their favorite.

Britteny is expecting to deliver the baby girl in July.