Petrified Forest National Park accepting reservations for guided hikes off the beaten path

ARIZONA (KGUN) — The Petrified Forest National Park was formed more than 200 million years ago from at least a dozen different species of trees, some of which approached nearly 200 feet in height.

Today, the colorful petrified wood, the history, and beauty leave visitors in awe.

The list of things to do in the park is wide and varied. Visitors enjoy driving through the park on the 28 mile main road to see the sites, and engaging in other activities like cycling, horseback riding, geocaching, hiking, and visiting the museums.

Check out the webcam at the Painted Desert Inn Historic Landmark to get a peak at what's in store, then plan your trip around the activities that appeal to you most.

If hiking is your passion, note that all hikes are free with park entrance fee. Reservations are required and limited to 10 participants per hike. Plan to come prepared with adequate food, water, clothing, footwear, hat, sunscreen, and hiking poles.

Please, no pets or children under the age of 12 on hikes. Inclement weather and extreme mud will cancel hikes. To make a reservation or for more information call 928-524-6228 x276.

Fall 2022 Schedule of Hikes off the beaten path in the Petrified Forest National Park

nps.gov/pefo/off-the-beaten-path

Friday, September 30, 2022

Guided Hike: Red Basin/Clam Beds

Hike 8 ½ miles round trip through colorful geologic features, including some in recently acquired lands. Be prepared to hike approximately 7 hours in off-trail conditions, average elevation gain about 600 feet, and rated strenuous due to length.

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Onyx Bridge

Hike 5 miles round trip to Onyx Bridge, a dramatic example of petrified wood eroding out of the Black Forest Bed of the Chinle Formation. Be prepared to hike approximately 5 hours over rugged desert terrain, average elevation gain about 400 feet, and rated moderate.

Friday, October 7, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Siltstone

Hike 6 ½ to 7 miles round trip viewing the three main scientific components of the park: archaeology, paleontology, and biology. A scenic ramble through the geology rich area west of the Flattops. Be prepared to hike approximately 5-6 hours over rugged desert terrain, average elevation gain about 400 feet, and rated moderate.

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Jasper Road

Hike 3.5 miles round trip along a vintage 1930s era roadbed among beautiful, petrified logs. Be prepared to hike approximately 2-3 hours over rugged desert terrain, average elevation gain about 150 feet, and rated easy.

Friday, October 14, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Martha’s Butte & Beyond

Hike 5 miles round trip over undulating terrain to experience abundant, ancient rock art. Be prepared to hike approximately 5 hours over rugged desert terrain, average elevation gain about 225 feet, and rated moderate.

Friday, October 15, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Petroglyph Canyon

Hike 3.5 miles round trip to an old interpretive area featuring a foot trail constructed in the 1930s. The trail, which is challenging, provides access to a large number of petroglyphs. Be prepared to hike approximately 3 hours through off-trail conditions including climbing rocky conditions, average elevation gain about 200 feet, and rated easy except for the steep, rugged foot trail to the petroglyphs, which is challenging and optional.

Friday, October 21, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Four Bridges

Hike 6 miles round trip into the Painted Desert to Onyx Bridge and three lesser-known bridges. Be prepared to hike approximately 5 hours over rugged desert terrain in off-trail conditions, average elevation gain about 675 feet, and rated moderate.

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Third Forest

Hike 5 1/2 miles round trip in the area justifiably named Long Logs. Be prepared to hike approximately 4 hours in off-trail conditions, average elevation gain about 300 feet, and rated easy.

Saturday, October 28, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Titanic

Hike 5 ½ miles round in some of the oldest exposed terrain in the park through other worldly landscapes. Be prepared to hike approximately 5 ½ hours over desert terrain in off-trail conditions, average elevation gain about 425 feet, and rated moderate.

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Blue Mesa Walkabout

Hike 6 ½ miles round trip around a landmark in the center of the park through some of the oldest terrain with a variety of geological, paleontological, and archaeological features. Be prepared to hike approximately 6 hours over rugged desert terrain in off-trail conditions, average elevation gain about 600 feet, and rated moderate.

Friday, November 4, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Flattops Circumnavigation

Hike 6 miles round trip to traverses a variety of terrains, past archaeological sites, and colorful geologic formations. Be prepared to hike approximately 5 ½ hours over rugged desert terrain in off trail conditions, average elevation gain about 400 feet, and rated moderate.

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: First Forest overlook

Hike 6 miles round trip on a varied hike through spectacular petrified wood deposits onto First Forest Mesa with panoramic views of surrounding landscape. Be prepared to hike approximately 5 hours in off-trail conditions, average elevation gain about 450 feet, and rated moderate.

Friday, November 11, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Bear Springs

Hike 7 miles round trip to a historic site on the eastern rim of the Painted Desert. Spectacular views predominate along this route over varied terrain. Be prepared to hike approximately 6-6 ½ hours in off-trail conditions, average elevation gain about 675 feet, and rated strenuous due to length and rolling landscape.

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Guided Backcountry Hike: Historic Blue Forest

Hike 4 miles round trip on the Historic Blue Forest Trail constructed in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), with the trail rehabilitated in 2013 for adventurous hikers like yourselves! This hike traverses the trail and beyond through rugged, beautiful badlands, which includes very steep ascents and descents. Be prepared to hike approximately 3 hours over rugged desert terrain, average elevation gain about 425 feet, and rated challenging.