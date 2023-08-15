Perryville prison staff members hospitalized after 'unknown substance' exposure

Goodyear Fire Department says multiple staff members at Perryville prison were taken to a hospital after being exposed to an "unknown substance" Tuesday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred at the San Carlos unit of the prison.

Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry officials say a “small white bag of a white powder substance” was found on a transport vehicle around 6:30 a.m.

The substance was handed to a Correctional Officer who reportedly started to feel dizzy and light-headed. That officer was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Goodyear Fire officials say about a dozen other staff members were treated and taken to hospitals to be evaluated as necessary.

The substance has not yet been analyzed through testing, but Goodyear Fire says it is "non-hazardous."

No inmates were impacted by the substance. ADCRR says the incident was confined to an administration area.