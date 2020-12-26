Peoria firefighters, EMTs deliver baby on Christmas

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria firefighters helped deliver an early morning Christmas baby.

Around midnight on Christmas morning, Peoria firefighters and EMTs were called to a home where a woman was in labor. When they arrived, the woman was giving birth, and first responders assisted in delivering the newborn less than half an hour into Christmas Day.

"Mom did all the hard work," said Captain Aaron Greathouse with the Peoria Fire Department. "Definitely makes it special."

Greathouse and his team helped the mom deliver the baby, and brought the duo and the baby's dad to Banner Thunderbird Hospital.

"Dad said the baby’s name was William, and they ended up asking me, they wanted to [make his] middle name my first name," Said Greathouse. "So I don’t know if they following through he told mom that he wanted to give the middle name as Aaron."

Peoria Fire-Medical tweeted out a selfie taken by Greathouse just after the baby was born.