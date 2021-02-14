PD: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Desert Sky Mall

PHOENIX — Police say a man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at Desert Sky Mall Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road around 12:40 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found at least two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

There are three people in this incident.



-Employee has minor injuries, has been detained



-Customer in the hospital



-Third person, unsure role, has died from a gunshot wound. @abc15 https://t.co/YZ60jui2BQ — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) February 14, 2021

Police say an argument started between a customer and a kiosk store employee and both exchanged gunfire.

Authorities say the customer was shot by the kiosk employee. Another male was also shot and he died from his injuries. Police are unsure how he was involved in the altercation.

Officials say the employee has minor injuries and has been detained by police. The customer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police don't believe any shooter is on the loose, but they are looking at surveillance video and talking to witnesses.

Watch video from inside the mall after the shooting captured by Jaaziel Vasquez below.

Jaaziel Vazquez- Shooting video

The investigation remains ongoing and the area will be restricted for the next several hours.

Police said the mall will be closed for the rest of the day as the investigation continues.