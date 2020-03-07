Menu

PD: Toddler walking on sidewalk with parents, hit and killed by car in Scottsdale

Posted: 1:29 PM, Mar 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-07 15:29:21-05
Police are investigating after a young boy was killed by car while walking with family in Scottsdale Saturday morning.

The crash occurred near Hayden and Via de Ventura around 9:40 a.m.

Police say it appears the child, identified as a 2-year-old boy, was walking on the sidewalk with his parents when a silver SUV lost control and jumped the curb, hitting the family.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Witnesses reportedly attempted CPR on the child until emergency crews arrived.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old woman, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

