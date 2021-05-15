PD: Mother detained after two children were found murdered in Tempe apartment

TEMPE, AZ — A woman has been detained after her two children were found dead in an apartment complex in south Tempe Saturday morning.

Tempe police say just after 7 a.m. they were flagged down by a woman who drove to the Apache substation near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive who says she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children. Officers say they then went to an apartment near U.S. 60 and Mill Avenue for a follow-up investigation.

When officers entered the apartment, they located two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy who were dead and had obvious signs of physical trauma.

Police say during the investigation they learned that at around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the same apartment in regards to a domestic dispute between the husband and wife. No one was arrested in the first response and they were made to separate at that time.

It is with a very heavy heart that we share that we are investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of S. Mill Ave. Officers located a deceased 9 year old and 7 year old inside the apartment. The mother of the children has been detained and is being interviewed. pic.twitter.com/hCEymjjHoZ — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) May 15, 2021

During the initial call, officers noted that the kids were safe and in their beds before officials left.

Police say the father was not home at the time of the incident and the mother has been detained and is currently being interviewed by officers.

Tempe Police Department's peer support team is working with officers who "experienced emotional trauma due to observing the tragic scene and the trauma done to the young children."