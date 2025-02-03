PD: Glendale police vehicle briefly stolen amid immigration policy protest in Phoenix area

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say more than 1,000 people gathered near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road Sunday in protest of the Trump Administration’s new immigration policies.

Officers were in place before 5 p.m. Sunday in anticipation of the known demonstration, aiming to ensure the safety of protesters, businesses, properties, and commuters.

“At first, the protests were peaceful, and attendees remained on the sidewalks,” Glendale police said in a statement. “By 7:30 PM, the intersection was taken over by protestors who were now lighting off fireworks and behaving unruly and defiant towards officers.”

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please avoid the area of 67th Ave. and Camelback Rd. due to heavy pedestrian and vehicle congestion. Glendale and Phoenix Police units are in the area ensuring safety for all. pic.twitter.com/fc573y4lkJ — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) February 3, 2025

Police say five fully marked patrol cars were damaged during the demonstration and one was stolen and driven a short distance before it was recovered. The person responsible for unlawfully taking the patrol vehicle has not been located or apprehended, police say.

Additionally, police say officers had large rocks, chunks of concrete, glass bottles, and explosive devices thrown at them by attendees.

Uninvolved people in the area also reportedly suffered property and vehicle damage and a fire was set to a large storage container in one of the business properties nearby.

Glendale and Phoenix officers reportedly “deployed various chemical agents” to disperse the crows around 10:15 p.m., with the intersection clearing a short time later.

The situation remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000. Anonymous tips can also be left with Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

People who ABC15 spoke to at the scene said they had not seen any violence during the protest and they were there to support their loved ones.

Sunday was the third night of protests reported out of the West Valley.

On Friday night, ABC15 received reports of protests that started in the afternoon near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Police said the roadway was closed in response to "reckless and unsafe" activity.

On Saturday night, Phoenix police said there was a large gathering near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road starting around 5 p.m. Police say they asked demonstrators to leave after some people were observed setting off fireworks, driving unsafely, and walking and standing in the streets. The roads in the area were shut down until about 9:30 p.m. Police say some people remained on the sidewalks to demonstrate.