PD: 6 seriously injured after truck driver runs over bicyclist group in Show Low

SHOW LOW, AZ — Police say six people were seriously injured after they were run over by a truck driver in Show Low Saturday morning.

Show Low police say a black Ford F-150 truck struck several bicyclists in front of the Horne Auto Collision Center during the Bike the Bluff event this morning.

Authorities said the driver then fled the scene and officers tried to stop the suspect who was later shot in the area of 3rd Drive and Oliver.

West bound lanes of HWY 60 in front of Horne Auto Collision Center are closed due to vehicle vs bicyclist incident with multiple injuries. PLEASE avoid the area to allow first responders to perform their tasks.

More information to follow as obtained.

Six people were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Four are in critical condition and two are critical but in stable condition

Police said two others were injured in the crash and went to the local hospital as walk-ins.

The suspect is a 35-year-old white man who is in critical but stable condition.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently investigating what led to the incident.

The westbound lanes of Highway 60 in front of Horne Auto Collision Center are closed.

In a Facebook post, the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District said multiple ground and air resources are in the area.

