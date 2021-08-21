Watch
Park ranger videos highlight upbringing in Sonoran Desert

Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 15:48:52-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A ranger at Saguaro National Park in southern Arizona has used social media to highlight a region that shaped his upbringing.

Freddy Fernandez-Ramirez was recruited to the park years ago to help draw younger generations to the outdoors.

His social media videos showing him eating prickly pear fruit, excavating a desert tortoise habitat and removing cholla cactus from his skin have given viewers a slice of desert life.

The videos started in February when public tours were discontinued because of the pandemic.

The Arizona Republic reports the videos released at the end of the week, dubbed Freddy Fridays, engage the audience far more than other posts.

----

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

