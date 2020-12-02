Parents of Arizona children killed in flood plead not guilty

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — A couple whose two children and a niece drowned in Arizona floodwaters have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and child abuse charges.

KPHO-TV reported Daniel Rawlings and Lacey Rawlings were arraigned in Gila County Superior Court Tuesday.

Daniel Rawlings was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of reckless manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse.

Lacey Rawlings was indicted on seven counts of child abuse.

The Rawlings were charged in connection with the deaths of the children after they drove through Tonto Basin floodwaters Nov. 29, 2019.

Four other children who were also in the vehicle survived.