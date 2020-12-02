Menu

Parents of Arizona children killed in flood plead not guilty

The bodies of a 5-year-old son and a 5-year-old niece of Daniel and Lacey Rawlings were found Saturday, a day after a nine-member family group tried to a cross a creek in a military-style truck.<br/>
Posted at 7:33 PM, Dec 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-01 21:33:01-05

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — A couple whose two children and a niece drowned in Arizona floodwaters have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and child abuse charges.

KPHO-TV reported Daniel Rawlings and Lacey Rawlings were arraigned in Gila County Superior Court Tuesday.

Daniel Rawlings was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of reckless manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse.

Lacey Rawlings was indicted on seven counts of child abuse.

The Rawlings were charged in connection with the deaths of the children after they drove through Tonto Basin floodwaters Nov. 29, 2019.

Four other children who were also in the vehicle survived.

