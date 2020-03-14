Menu

Parents, grandmother indicted in Arizona boy's death

PHOENIX (AP) — The parents and grandmother of a 6-year-old northern Arizona boy have been indicted on murder and other charges in the child's death.

The three were arrested earlier this month after the grandmother called 911 and said she thought her grandson was dead.

Police found the boy unresponsive, and an officer noted in a police report that he could have been dead for hours.

Attorneys for the three didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, funeral services were held Friday for the boy in what was mostly a private gathering in Flagstaff but with emergency responders and police attending.

