Outside probe backs compaints against Arizona lawmaker

Posted at 6:50 PM, Jun 12, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — An investigation has concluded that a Republican Arizona state lawmaker appears to have had an improper romantic relationship with a lobbyist and apparently used his power to help her personally avoid a tax seizure.

The report into actions by Republican Rep. David Cook was conducted by a law firm hired by the Arizona House of Representatives' Ethics Committee and was released Friday.

Cook has denied the allegations and his lawyer called the report ``an "unobjective hitpiece."

The Ethics Committee will decide if Cook broke Hose rules or the law and can recommend disciplinary action, including expulsion, to the entire House.

