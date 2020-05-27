Orphaned bear cubs coming to Bearizona, brand new enclosure planned

Bearizona is welcoming three orphaned bear cubs from Montana into its family.

It was announced Wednesday that the wildlife park would take in the rescued cubs after their mother was shot and injured by a hiker in April. Wildlife officials had to euthanize the mother bear, and days later, her three cubs were located by ranchers nearby.

The cubs, two males and a female, are said to be about 40 pounds each now and will live at Bearizona with other rescued animals.

Bearizona’s owner will transport the cubs from the Montana WILD center in Helena, Montana, to Arizona on June 3.