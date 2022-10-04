16-year-old student dead, two hospitalized amid possible overdose at Canyon State Academy

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 16-year-old student is dead and two others are hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose at a Queen Creek school.

Around 10:40 p.m. Monday, police and medics were called to Canyon State Academy, near Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads, for reports of students having a medical emergency.

Canyon State Academy is a private residential school, formerly the Arizona Boys Ranch, which serves male youth between the ages of 11-17.

Officials say three students were taken to a hospital, and one of them, a 16-year-old boy, died. The ages of the other two students haven't been released.

The incident is being investigated as a possible overdose, according to Queen Creek police.

An investigation remains ongoing.