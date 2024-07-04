Watch Now
One hurt, multiple structures involved after BBQ fire goes out of control in West Valley

Rural Metro Fire officials say all residents have evacuated
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 04, 2024

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A BBQ fire that charred a home and spread to multiple other structures in the West Valley Thursday morning.

Rural Metro Fire officials say they received the call around 9:30 a.m. for the fire near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road near Peoria.

When firefighters arrived, they found the BBQ fire had spread to some grass and was still growing.

They have since upgraded the fire to a second alarm because of "multiple structures involved" and because the fire is "possibly being fed by propane."

All residents impacted have reportedly evacuated their homes.

One person was transported to the hospital for burns to their hands, according to Rural Metro Fire.

No firefighters were hurt, but five dogs are unaccounted for, according to Peoria Fire.

