Officials name man suspect in 3 Phoenix cases from 2000

Posted at 9:41 PM, Dec 28, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say a man who lived in several states has been linked by DNA evidence to a murder and armed sexual assault cases 20 years ago in and around Phoenix.

Police and the FBI said Monday that 53-year-old Lance David Ray is now held at the Maricopa County Jail.

Court records show Ray pleaded not guilty Dec. 4 to eight felony charges. His attorney did not immediately respond Monday to an after-hours message.

Officials linked Ray to a killing and an armed sex assault in Phoenix, and a gunpoint sexual assault of a 14-year-old in suburban Peoria _ all in 2000.

