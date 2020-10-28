Menu

Official: Arizona finds pharmacist to prep lethal injections

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona attorney general says the state has found a compounding pharmacist to prepare the drug pentobarbital for lethal injections, moving the state closer to resuming executions after a six-year hiatus.

Finding a pharmacist to prepare lethal injections was one of the barriers the state faced since it put executions on hold after a botched execution in 2014.

In August, Attorney General Mark Brnovich revealed the state had located a supplier of the drug.

Brnovich is now urging Gov. Doug Ducey to get the state to buy the drug and hire a pharmacist.

Twenty of Arizona's 116 death-row inmates have exhausted all appeals of their sentences.

