'Not your storage facility:' Coconino National Forest tows 'land yachts'

It's common practice to take your trash with you when you leave a national forest.

But what about your luxury recreational vehicle?

Coconino National Forest officials posted on its official Twitter account today about a number of RVs that had been left on forest grounds.

"The Coconino National Forest is NOT your storage facility," the post said. "Yesterday evening, our staff towed four “high dollar” RVs from public lands that had been there, unoccupied, for months. Please don't leave your land yachts behind!"

The account had to post a follow-up tweet asking folks not to contact the towing company about the RVs.

"These campers are not currently for sale and won't be any time soon," the post said.