Nobody injured in Downtown Phoenix apartment explosion

Posted at 1:21 PM, Dec 18, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Police and fire investigators are searching for the cause of a fire and potential explosion at an apartment complex in downtown Phoenix.

Nobody was seriously injured. Authorities say there was no active smoke or fire when firefighters arrived Friday afternoon, but the door and windows were blown out of a second-story apartment.

Only one unit was damaged. Firefighters checked out the tenant who declined to be taken to a hospital.

The tenant said he left his apartment for a few minutes when he heard a loud noise.

Crews evacuated the entire 15-unit building, displacing about 30 people.

