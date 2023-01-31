No charges against Arizona policemen accused of excessive force

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that no criminal charges will be filed against two Phoenix officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest last year.

The Phoenix Police Department previously recommended criminal charges against the two officers in the Oct. 27 arrest of a 38-year-old man at a west Phoenix convenience store.

The suspect allegedly fired shots at the officers and his arrest was captured on body-worn camera footage, surveillance video provided by the convenience store and a video recorded by a bystander.

County prosecutors sought a grand jury indictment for one of the officers, but the panel declined to charge him.

Prosecutors said they didn’t seek an indictment against the other policeman because there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

