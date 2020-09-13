Menu

New Mexico State Police officer shot; Arizona man arrested

Posted at 11:36 AM, Sep 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-13 14:36:05-04

LAGUNA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a New Mexico State Police officer.

Police say the female officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital and released.

They say 28-year-old Robert Benjamin Nelson of Scottsdale was booked into the Cibola County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated battery upon peace officer, shooting from a motor vehicle and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Police say Nelson was the driver of a pickup truck that was stopped on Interstate 40 about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say Nelson appeared to fire multiple rounds at the police officer’s head as she approached his vehicle.

