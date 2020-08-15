Menu

Navajo woman sues tribal government over canceled primary

Posted at 7:49 PM, Aug 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-14 22:49:36-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A member of the Navajo Nation is suing the tribal government to try to force a primary election that was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Eloise Brown alleges in the complaint that tribal officials don't have the authority to alter election dates.

She says that power is reserved for the Navajo people.

The lawsuit filed in tribal court seeks to postpone the November general election until a primary election can be held.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon's office didn't respond directly to the lawsuit but said the council established a record of its discussion on a bill to cancel the primary.

