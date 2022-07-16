Watch Now
Navajo president signs pandemic aid priorities, $1B spend

Mandel Ngan/AP
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks during a live radio address with first lady Jill Biden in attendance, in Window Rock, Ariz., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Nez questions the fairness in awarding more money to tribes that don't have at least a one-fourth blood quantum. "Here on Navajo, we verify blood quantum, and that's a requirement," he says. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 18:14:30-04

CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation leaders have finalized an agreement on spending priorities for more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief to improve water, sanitation, housing, and communications infrastructure.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on Friday signed an agreement from the Navajo Nation Council to deliver funding to improve infrastructure for water, electricity, high-speed internet, housing, COVID-19 mitigation, and specialized hardship assistance to projects and residents across the reservation spanning portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

The coronavirus pandemic disproportionately hit Indian Country and underscored stark disparities in access to running water, sewage systems, and internet communications amid interruptions in classroom teaching.

