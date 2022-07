Navajo president signs pandemic aid priorities, $1B spend

CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation leaders have finalized an agreement on spending priorities for more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief to improve water, sanitation, housing, and communications infrastructure.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on Friday signed an agreement from the Navajo Nation Council to deliver funding to improve infrastructure for water, electricity, high-speed internet, housing, COVID-19 mitigation, and specialized hardship assistance to projects and residents across the reservation spanning portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

The coronavirus pandemic disproportionately hit Indian Country and underscored stark disparities in access to running water, sewage systems, and internet communications amid interruptions in classroom teaching.

