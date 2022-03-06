Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Navajo energy company invests in carbon capture effort

Navajo Nation
Mandel Ngan/AP
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks during a live radio address with first lady Jill Biden in attendance, in Window Rock, Ariz., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Nez questions the fairness in awarding more money to tribes that don't have at least a one-fourth blood quantum. "Here on Navajo, we verify blood quantum, and that's a requirement," he says. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)
Navajo Nation
Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 14:16:12-05

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Transitional Energy Company has invested in another energy company that is aiming to develop a large-scale platform for carbon capture services. The Farmington Daily Times reports that the deal puts NTEC on Enchant Energy Corp.'s board of directors.

Enchant Energy wants to take over the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in northwestern New Mexico later this year after it is abandoned by New Mexico's largest electric utility.

But critics have raised concerns about financing and the ability to make carbon capture technology work at the decades-old plant. The Navajo company's investment in Enchant Energy is being criticized by environmentalists.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison | Mon-Fri, 4:30 - 7:00 AM.