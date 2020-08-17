Navajo death row inmate seeks Supreme Court review of case

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Attorneys for the only Native American man on federal death row are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision from a lower court regarding potential racial bias in his case.

Lezmond Mitchell is scheduled to be put to death Aug. 26 at a federal prison in Indiana where he's being held.

He lost a bid in the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to interview jurors.

The court said Mitchell failed to show any discrimination occurred among the jury and pointed out several safeguards were in place.

Mitchell appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court late last week.