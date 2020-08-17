Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Navajo death row inmate seeks Supreme Court review of case

items.[0].image.alt
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later today President Donald Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee to replace Associate Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away last year. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Supreme Court allows 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy to continue
Posted at 3:09 PM, Aug 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-17 18:09:04-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Attorneys for the only Native American man on federal death row are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision from a lower court regarding potential racial bias in his case.

Lezmond Mitchell is scheduled to be put to death Aug. 26 at a federal prison in Indiana where he's being held.

He lost a bid in the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to interview jurors.

The court said Mitchell failed to show any discrimination occurred among the jury and pointed out several safeguards were in place.

Mitchell appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court late last week.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

IDOL ACROSS AMERICA LIVE VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

American Idol Auditions