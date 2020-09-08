NAU President Rita Cheng won't seek contract extension

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The president of Northern Arizona University says she won't seek an extension of her contract that expires in 2022.

Rita Cheng made the announcement Tuesday. She touted growth in research funding, enrollment, and student retention and diversity since she took over the the Flagstaff-based university in 2014.

She says she has confidence in the school's leadership team, faculty and staff to continue the work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona Board of Regents says it will start a nationwide search this fall to replace Cheng.

Her contract expires in June 2022.

She earns an annual base salary of more than $490,000.