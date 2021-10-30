Mystery on the mountain: Retracing steps of Boston woman who died hiking Camelback

PHOENIX — The mystery surrounding Angela Tramonte’s death grabbed the nation’s attention.

On July 29, the 31-year-old woman from the Boston area flew to Arizona to meet a Valley police officer who she met online.

The next day, she was dead.

Tramonte’s body was found in the backyard of a house at the base of Camelback Mountain after separating on a hike with Dario Dizdar, a 14-year member of the Phoenix Police Department.

But for months since her death, little official information and few records have been released in the case.

Tramonte’s family and friends said they don’t trust Phoenix police and their ability to investigate a case involving one of their own officers.

To better understand what happened to Tramonte, the ABC15 Investigators used digital evidence, witness accounts, and a drone to retrace her steps with a pair of experienced hikers.

Our hike revealed that Tramonte made it far higher up Camelback’s Echo Canyon Trail than initially reported and discovered a likely place where she veered off the trail and ended up in a neighborhood north of the mountain.

ABC15 also obtained a copy of Phoenix’s death investigation from sources and is preparing a full report about those findings for Monday.

The department’s investigation listed Dizdar as a witness and did not find him at fault, records show.

Contact ABC15 Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.