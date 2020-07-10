Menu

Munds Park residents concerned after only post office closes

Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-10 17:42:44-04

MUNDS PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Hundreds of residents, mostly senior citizens, living in a small rural town in northern Arizona have raised concerns after losing their only post office amid the coronavirus pandemic.

KNXV-TV reported that now the residents of Munds Park are forced to travel to Flagstaff to retrieve mail, about 20 miles away.

Some residents have asked the U.S. Postal Service to find better accommodations, calling the situation unacceptable.

A letter from U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's office told residents that a private contractor tasked with running the post office suddenly quit without notice.

A timeline for hiring a replacement was not outlined in the letter.

