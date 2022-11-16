Multiple people found dead inside home near 7th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — Multiple people were found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at a home near 7th and Northern avenues.

Firefighters were initially called to the home for reports of a gas leak just after 8 a.m.

Aerial video from the scene shows a propane tank in a large taped-off area around the home.

Death investigation in Phoenix

Phoenix police, Phoenix fire, as well as Glendale fire, the ATF, and US Marshals are all on scene, according to ABC15 reporters on scene.

At this time, police only say there are "several" victims.

Southwest Gas confirms in a statement that they responded and found no natural gas leak at the home or in the area:

"Southwest Gas responded to an incident near Augusta Ave in Phoenix earlier this morning. Our hearts are heavy with today's news and we are grateful for the quick response of first responders. There is nothing more important to us than to keep our communities safe and our crews continue to work with first responders to ensure the area is safe and secure. Southwest Gas crews have thoroughly inspected all natural gas infrastructure from the meter on the property to the street and surrounding area for gas leaks. No leaks were found. All Southwest Gas infrastructure serving the community is operating without issue. We will continue to work with the Phoenix Fire and Police departments who have the lead on this incident to assist in the investigation."

No further information has been released. Stay with ABC15 for updates.