Most Phoenix airport baggage scales not inspected for years

PHOENIX (AP) — Some state lawmakers are calling for enhanced oversight after an audit showed most baggage scales at metro Phoenix's largest airport weren't inspected for years.

According to the Arizona Republic, state inspectors neglected to check the accuracy of most of luggage scales at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for five years and didn't check any at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport over the same span.

When the scales were finally checked for accuracy, the inspectors reportedly found problems with a quarter of them at Sky Harbor.

The problems were uncovered by an audit of the Arizona Department of Agriculture, which was merged with the Department of Weights and Measures in 2016 and took over the oversight of the airport baggage scales.