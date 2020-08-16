Menu

Mormons cool to Trump are finding new influence in Arizona

Ross D. Franklin/AP
In this Aug. 11, 2020, photo Yasser Sanchez, a lifelong Republican, member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and immigration attorney, is supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, repelled by Republican President Donald Trump, shown here in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Election 2020 Latter Day Saints
Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-16 13:41:43-04

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Many members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are deeply uncomfortable with President Donald Trump's penchant for foul language, his tendency to pick on his enemies and his isolationist foreign policy.

That could make a difference in Arizona, a potentially pivotal state in the 2020 election and home to a sizable population of church members.

Looking to shore up support, the Trump campaign this past week sent Vice President Mike Pence to launch the Latter-day Saints for Trump Coalition.

Members of the faith as a group are overwhelmingly conservative and many remain loyal to Trump.

But defections could matter in a close election.

