More than 5,000 people go to illegal party in Arizona forest

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say more than 5,000 people gathered last weekend in the Tonto National Forest northeast of Phoenix for an illegal party that was broken up by U.S. Forest Service personnel.

The Tonto National Forest requires a permit for all gatherings of over 75 people.

Officers found the gathering while patrolling in the Sycamore Creek area Saturday night.

Phoenix TV station KPHO reports forest officials say people restricted access by taping off sections of the main road and vehicles were parked all along the main roads.

Authorities say violations included DUI, double riding, speeding, reckless vehicle operation, staging camps in illegal areas, blocking roadways, illegal use of fireworks and target shooting.