More than 100 people treated for heat exhaustion ahead of Trump rally in Glendale

Attendees were waiting outside in heat well in excess of 100°
At least one person has collapsed outside of Desert Diamond Arena as a large group of supporters gather ahead of Former President Donald Trump's rally in Glendale.
GLENDALE, AZ — More than 100 people were contacted by Glendale emergency crews related to heat-related illnesses while waiting to get into Desert Diamond Arena for Friday's rally being hosted by former President Donald Trump.

Glendale fire officials tell ABC15, "We have evaluated, treated and transported to local medical facilities many individuals for various reasons which depleted our ability to respond in a timely manner."

Officials later confirmed they made contact with more than 100 patients at the event.

Temperatures outside easily exceeded 100° as people waited to get into the arena in Glendale.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti was at the arena Friday as people waited to get into the arena. He saw several people receive medical care as they were in line.

Trump's rally comes one day after he paid a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County.

