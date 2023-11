U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry seized more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and nearly 16 pound of meth from a vehicle on Nov. 4.

The drugs were hidden in the quarter panels of the vehicle, according to a social media post made by port director Michael W. Humphries.

That same day, CBP also seized 97 pounds of meth and 3,900 fentanyl pills hidden in the floor compartment of a van, the post said.