Mohave County sheriff deputies to receive body cameras

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — County officials in northwestern Arizona have approved a deal that would provide body cameras to deputies in Mohave County.

Today's News-Herald reported that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the deal with Axon on Monday during a special meeting.

The agreement is estimated to cost $1.25 million over the next five years.

Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould said he is in favor of body cameras but not that the deal was presented at a special meeting intended to address COVID-19.

Gould argued that the public may not have been able to comment on the agreement since the agenda was only posted two days in advance.